Is Ariel Winter Desperate For Boyfriend Levi Meaden To Propose?

Mrs. Meaden certainly has a nice ring to it. Sources say Ariel Winter has been leaving hints around the house for her live-in boyfriend, Levi Meaden, that she wants to get married — and soon. “Ariel’s already convinced him to get matching tattoos. Levi was totally against the idea at first, but he can’t say no to her,” says a source close to the “codependent” couple, who began dating six months

ago. “And she can’t live without him.” The emancipated Modern Family star, 19, has taped photos of engagement rings to the fridge and hinted to the aspiring actor, 29, that she’d be happy to pay for it too. Adds the pal: “Ariel thinks it’s still a proposal, even if she has to pay for it.”