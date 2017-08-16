Why Is Mindy Kaling Dodging Questions About Her Pregnancy?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most expectant moms can’t keep a lid on their excitement, but not Mindy Kaling . Debuting her five-month baby bump at the Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton hotel on July 27, Mindy did everything in her power to avoid discussing her upcoming arrival.

“Reporters were forbidden from asking Mindy about her pregnancy,” griped a journalist. “But all anyone wanted to know was the million-dollar question: Who’s the daddy?”

But perhaps the actress doesn’t have an answer. Another insider says Mindy has seemed “embarrassed and nervous” after news broke that she was in the family way.

“It’s strange that she won’t even discuss it with her friends,” muses the mole. “Everyone is happy for her, hopefully she is too!”