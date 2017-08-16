Cara Delevingne's 'Intense' Crush On Rihanna Lands Her In The Friend Zone

Cara Delevingne has dined at the finest restaurants and vacationed at the hottest locales, but there’s one place she’s new to: the friend zone. The model turned actress’ crush on pal Rihanna has gotten her excommunicated from the singer’s inner circle, and it’s been making press for their flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets an awkward nightmare.
“They smiled and posed together on the red carpet, but then Rihanna kept her distance later,” dishes a source who worked on the film. “They used to be really close but when Cara said she had feelings for Ri, things went south. Cara can be really intense and obsessive — she’ll just stare and stare at Rihanna and it makes Ri uncomfortable.” C’mon, rude girl!