Bruce Springsteen Determined Not To Let Fans Down Despite Health Concerns

Bruce Springsteen was once born to run, but these days he’s struggling just to walk, thanks to a damaged disk in his neck.

“He’s in so much pain that he uses a cane now,” admits a friend, explaining that a 2013 surgery did little to help the 67-year-old’s condition, but he’s determined to go ahead with an upcoming eight‑week residency on Broadway anyway.

“Bruce’s family is trying to persuade him to cancel it, but he isn’t ready to call it quits.”

Instead, adds the source, the Boss is hell-bent on proving he’s tougher than the rest.

“He’s willing to retool the show so that it’s him sitting on a stool playing acoustically,” details the insider. “Unless he’s really in agony, he’s not letting his fans down.”