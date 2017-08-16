Ben Affleck CAUGHT Buying Alcohol With New GF Lindsay Shookus

“He should be nowhere near a liquor store, yet there he was,” spills a source close to the erstwhile Batman. “Partying is a gateway to all sorts of other bad behaviors, from random hookups to gambling binges. He can’t help himself.”

“Ben doesn’t really come here anymore, unless it’s to drop his kids off at Sunday school, but Jennifer still attends when she can,” says a parishioner at the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades, who wished to stay anonymous. “I’m not really surprised — it always felt like he was only there to make Jen happy, he never really seemed into it.”

But Ben’s new romance with hard‑partying Lindsay, whom an NBC source describes as “a mess,” seems right up his alley.

“Lindsay’s all about having fun, not keeping Ben on the straight and narrow,” whispers the insider. “But that lifestyle isn’t good for him, and it shows — he looks bloated and disheveled. He needs people around him who care about his health, not a girlfriend who’s an enabler.”