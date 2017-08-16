Ben Affleck CAUGHT Buying Alcohol With New GF Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck has fallen off the wagon… and right into a heap of girlie drinks! On July 30, Star caught the supposedly sober actor, who did a stint in rehab earlier this year, buying bottles of rosé and Skinnygirl margaritas with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at a liquor store in Maine.
“He should be nowhere near a liquor store, yet there he was,” spills a source close to the erstwhile Batman. “Partying is a gateway to all sorts of other bad behaviors, from random hookups to gambling binges. He can’t help himself.”
Ben has also decided to double down on bad decisions by ditching the church he was regularly attending with ex Jennifer Garner before he hooked up with the SNL producer.
“Ben doesn’t really come here anymore, unless it’s to drop his kids off at Sunday school, but Jennifer still attends when she can,” says a parishioner at the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades, who wished to stay anonymous. “I’m not really surprised — it always felt like he was only there to make Jen happy, he never really seemed into it.”
But Ben’s new romance with hard‑partying Lindsay, whom an NBC source describes as “a mess,” seems right up his alley.
“Lindsay’s all about having fun, not keeping Ben on the straight and narrow,” whispers the insider. “But that lifestyle isn’t good for him, and it shows — he looks bloated and disheveled. He needs people around him who care about his health, not a girlfriend who’s an enabler.”