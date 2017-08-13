Rob Kardashian Flies Solo, Takes Baby Dream To Doctor

Rob Kardashian, 30, was spotted Friday taking baby Dream Kardashian to what most likely was her routine 9-month visit to the doctor. MIA was Dream’s mom and Rob’s ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, 29. The model and mother-of-two (she also shares a son King Cairo Stevenson, 4, with her ex, rapper Tyga, 27) was seen chowing down on fries and getting a mani-pedi at a Los Angeles salon with her new boyfriend, Mechie, 24.

Rapper Mechie, who’s given name is Demetrius Harris, is one of the men Rob Kardashian accused his ex of cheating with in a nasty he said/she said on social media that resulted in Blac taking a restraining order out against Rob. In the heated exchange Rob accused Blac not only of cheating, but also of doing drugs. The KUWTK star even posted lewd photos of his ex. This prompted the former stripper to seek help from the Los Angeles Superior Court last month.

Blac’s attorney Lisa Bloom explained the details of the order saying, “The judge gave us everything we asked for, which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, restraining him from coming near her and restraining him from cyber-bullying, restraining him from posting anything about her online of personal nature, including photos and videos.”

Rob’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, who also represented O.J. Simpson at his murder trial, has stated that Rob regrets airing his and Blac’s dirty laundry on social media. The pair shares custody of their baby Dream and seems to be doing a decent job at co-parenting for now, but it does seem that at least this weekend, Rob is doing all the work while Blac is having all the fun.

