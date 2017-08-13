Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats Her Bikini Bod Workout

Reality star and mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is in seriously great shape. Such great shape in fact, that her much younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima follows her lead when it comes to working out. Kourt Snapchatted one of their workout sessions and it looks like she is quite the drill sergeant.

After splitting with her ex Scott Disick Kourtney reportedly started dating the Algerian born boxer turned model in October last year. Insiders claim it isn’t serious, but they have been spotted on more than one romantic vacation together. The fashion mogul is 14 years older than Younes, but that hasn’t seemed to be an issue for the couple.

Kourtney is well known for her insane workout schedule. The KUWTK star especially puts a lot of energy into shaping and toning her glutes (natch!). She often partners up for workouts with younger sister Khloé Kardashian who documents their fitness regime on Snapchat.

Kourtney’s dedication to being fit and healthy doesn’t end with exercise. She’s also famously strict about what she eats and perhaps more importantly, what she doesn’t. Kourtney has said that she feels sugar makes her cellulite worse and has completely given up gluten and dairy. She even has her kids Mason Dash Disick, 7, Penelope Scotland Disick, 5, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, following her restricted diet.

While none of them are allergic to gluten or dairy, they are all sensitive to it. In an interview with People.com last May the eldest Kardashian sister explained, “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Lately Kourtney has been showing off her Kardashian curves on social media, sporting string bikinis that barely contain her boobs, which she admits are the result of plastic surgery and not diet or exercise. Otherwise, the reality star seems to be all natural. In spite of having had three kids and pushing the big four-oh, Kourt has been able to maintain her sleek tight bod the old fashioned way.