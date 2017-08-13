‘Bachelor’ Alum Vienna Girardi Tragically Loses Twins

The Bachelor: Season 14 winner and Bachelor Pad alum Vienna Girardi, 31, took to social media Sunday to share the heart-wrenching announcement that she had lost her twins. The reality star had first announced her pregnancy in June, posting a darling ultrasound pic to Instagram adorned with little hearts and labeled “Twin A” and “Twin B.” The message below the darling pic read, “Twice the Blessing, Twice the Fun.” Sadly 18 weeks into her pregnancy Vienna’s twins were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a complication that has a high mortality rate among multiples who share a single placenta.

In an emotional Facebook post Vienna writes, “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to write. On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS(Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other. They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though.

Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.

The doctors had warned me that if I did not go into labor and deliver the babies, I was taking the chance of risking my own life and causing an infection in my uterus but they could not survive at only 18 weeks. They also said that there was a very slim chance under 5% that the babies could survive and the fluids in their amniotic sacs replenish themselves so as any mother would do I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever.

My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days.

I don’t know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls. After days of laying in bed heart broken and trying to piece what happened back together a doctor asked me if I would consider donating my little girls to science so they can also understand why this happens and be able to save another women who has twins with TTTS. This was the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but I knew my little girls were in Heaven already and the pain I feel I would never want any mother to ever feel.

RIP My Sweet Angels

Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart.

I Thank you all for your support and prayers but I would appreciate it if at this time everyone can respect my privacy and allow me to grieve.”

The former reality star broke her engagement to Jake Pavelka a few months after winning his season of The Bachelor. She went on to participate in Bachelor Pad, but in a 2013 interview told Radar that she was now living a normal life. Fans and friends have responded to Vienna’s Facebook post with love, prayers, messages of support, and sincere condolences.