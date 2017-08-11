Olivia Newton-John Turns To Marijuana In Cancer Battle

A purveyor of onscreen innocence and ­sugar-sweet pop tunes, Olivia Newton-John has always been seen as the consummate good girl. So some might be surprised that the Australian songbird, who’s now engaged in her second fight against cancer , is battling the dreaded disease with her own homegrown marijuana! The singer, 68, is using cannabis oil as part of her treatment against metastatic breast cancer — and the great news is, it seems to be working.

“She’s using it [and] she’s doing really, really well,” reveals Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. “It’s an amazing plant. It inhibits cancer cell growth.”

Olivia was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 — sadly, receiving her diagnosis the same weekend that she lost her father, Brinley. Though forced to cancel a comeback tour to concentrate on her health, she ultimately triumphed over the disease. In June, however, Olivia announced that cancer had reared its ugly head again. “I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others,” she said bravely. “We are not trying to be positive,” added her husband, John Easterling. “We both have the same unshakable belief… an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around.”

Chloe’s had her own health issues, having battled anorexia for years. Now, she agrees that an upbeat attitude is crucial to her mother’s recovery now. “We both think positive,” she says.

While Chloe, 31 — Olivia’s daughter with her first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi — admits she and her mom (who both appear in the tongue-in-cheeky flick Sharknado 5) appreciate alternative medicine, pot is only a part of the plan. The Grease star has been receiving traditional care here in the U.S. and at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia, the building of which she funded in 2008.

“Whatever works for her is the way to go,” a source tells Star. “Olivia is loved by millions around the world, and everyone is totally in her corner. I know she’ll beat this.”