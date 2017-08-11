Kanye West Denies Steamy Tryst With Busty Trans Model Amanda Lepore

This was shaping up to be one of the most joyous times in Kim Kardashian ’s life. She and her husband, rap superstar Kanye West , seemed to have come through the darkest period of their three-year marriage to find newly solid ground. And despite Kim’s discovery that she has a medical condition that could make having another pregnancy life-threatening, she and Kanye had already moved forward on their desire to have a third child (to join daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months) by hiring a surrogate mother, who’s already three months along after having the embryo transfer in April.

But the calm in Kim and Kanye’s relationship gave way to a tidal wave of humiliation on July 19, when The New York Times ran an online profile of Amanda Lepore, a NYC-based transgender model and iconic nightlife diva in the Manhattan club scene. Amanda, 49 — who was born Armand Lepore in New Jersey, had sex reassignment surgery at age 19, and is infamous for her many ­total-body plastic surgeries (including her massively oversized lips) — has written a new memoir titled Doll Parts. And in its profile, the Times described a passage from Amanda’s book that immediately raised eyebrows: “Ms. Lepore describes having [a tryst] with a famous rapper whose songs often play in the clubs she frequents. Soon after, she writes, he got married, and ‘I couldn’t help but think that his wife had a similar body type to me.’ ”

Given the occupation of her unnamed lover, and the fact that Amanda’s surgically enhanced hourglass figure bears a striking resemblance to a certain reality TV star, rumors exploded that Kanye was the man most likely to have been her rendezvous Romeo — then a second wave of explosions followed from Kanye’s camp!

mistaken identity?

As the rumor picked up steam, a rep for the 40-year-old rapper was adamant that Kanye was not the unnamed cad in question, stating firmly that West had never met Lepore, doesn’t know who she is, and had never even heard of her before the story broke. Regardless, says a source, the damage had been done.

“Dealing with this brush fire had to be devastating for Kim and her family,” the source says. “The rumor doesn’t even need to be true — just having it circulate was a total embarrassment. And beyond the idea that Kanye would have an affair behind her back, the thought that he would be attracted to someone as off-the-wall as Amanda has got to cut a little bit, as well.

“And as for Kanye, the rap world is a particularly macho one; can you imagine how he’s being dissed over this by his buddies?”

Given that Kim and Kanye had rebounded together after her gunpoint Paris robbery and his emotional breakdown and hospitalization late last year, the source adds, it’s important that they try to move past this unnerving episode. “Their baby is on track for a January birth. They need to keep a positive outlook and focus on that happy news.”