Gerard Butler Trashes Girlfriend On Guy's Party Trip

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown may have been able to patch things up after her date last month with Liev Schreiber, but his pride is another story.
Star’s source overheard the Scottish stud, 47, trashing the interior designer, 39, while partying with pals in Ibiza — without her. “Gerard was telling everyone that he’s basically single — that the only reason he’s still ‘with Morgan’ is because she won’t let him go,” tattles the tipster. “He was bragging about how she pines after him like a lost puppy when he’s gone.”
Of course, those pics of Morgan and Liev on a PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles paint a much different picture. “Gerard still hasn’t recovered from the blow to his ego,” adds the source. “But pretending to be single is what got him in trouble in the first place! Morgan would hit the roof if she heard what he’s been saying behind her back.”