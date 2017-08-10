The Weeknd Invited Irish Instagram Model To His Hotel Behind Gomez' Back

Ava Van Rose back to his hotel the night before his performance at the Longitude Festival in Dublin on July 15. Guess Selena Gomez ’s boyfriend is a Bad Liar too. Star has learned that The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — invited Irish Instagram modelback to his hotel the night before his performance at the Longitude Festival in Dublin on July 15.

“She was brought right up to Abel’s penthouse suite,” tattles a spy on the scene, adding that the Starboy, 27, was “blown away” by Ava’s body. “He even gave her and her friends all-access backstage passes to his show.” Which the catwalker posted a photo of on Instagram along with the caption: “It’s true. Get over it.”

As Star previously reported, Selena, 25, has long feared Abel couldn’t keep his hands to himself, even going so far as to secretly hire a security guard to spy on him at Coachella.