Naomi Watts’ Ex Not Fond Of Her New Romance!

Lights, camera, friction! Naomi Watts’ sizzling new romance with Gypsy costar Billy Crudup caused her ex, Liev Schreiber, to short-circuit. Sources say the Ray Donovan actor and her new boyfriend, both 49, sat down for a chat, man-to-man.
“Liev wasn’t surprised one bit. Billy has been a friend of the family for years,” says the insider. “And while he thinks Billy is a terrific actor, he’s not playing around when it comes to someone stepping into the role of stepdad to his kids.”
Years ago, Billy left his then-pregnant girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker for his Stage Beauty costar, Claire Danes. “Liev told him that there’d be hell to pay if he ever hurt Naomi,” reveals the source. “But Billy is genuinely taken with Naomi, and that’s exactly what he told him.” Sounds like he’ll Liev to fight another day!