Justin Bieber’s Breakdown: The Real Reason Behind His Abrupt Exit

It isn’t too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry for canceling his world tour , but fans shouldn’t expect an apology — or honesty — from the spiraling star. As rumors swirl that the Biebs is ditching music to start his own church, sources close to the 23-year-old say the real reason behind his abrupt exit is far less Christ-like.

“Justin’s life is in shambles, and he’s trying to find solace by medicating himself,” confesses a confidante. “The biggest fear is that it’s not just marijuana he’s messing around with; his behavior is typical of someone trying to hide a serious substance-abuse problem.”

But with tens of millions in the bank and an entourage full of yes-men, it’s unlikely that Justin will start tackling his demons. “Justin needs help, but he isn’t even willing to even consider it — he gets extremely angry and aggressive if anyone even tries to suggest it,” laments the friend. “He’s completely out of control and no one can get through to him.”

Maybe he should go and love himself?