Jennifer Garner & Kevin Miller Bond Over Their Mutual Heartbreak

If there’s anyone who can understand what Jennifer Garner is going through right now, it’s Lindsay Shookus’ husband, producer Kevin Miller. A source tells Star the 45-year-old actress has reached out to him several times since they were both blindsided by Ben Affleck’s alleged affair with the SNL producer.
“At first, Jen just wanted to know how much — if anything — Kevin already knew, but he’s now become a great source of support,” says the source. “They’re helping each other through a really tough time. It’s nice that Jen has someone to talk to who’s going through the exact same thing.”