Céline Dion Returns To Spotlight With Much Younger Man

AH, the power of love! Céline Dion has returned to the spotlight with an extra pep in her step — and it’s all thanks to a much younger man. Sources say sexy backup dancer Pepe Munoz is loving the “All By Myself” singer, 49, back to life, after she lost her husband, René Angélil, to cancer last year.
“My energy feels younger, more dynamic, excited,” Céline told Vogue after posing nude (!) for the fashion magazine. “Everything now feels like it is a first.”
Céline asked the 32-year-old Spaniardto join her on the European leg of her tour after meeting through a mutual friend.
“She’s having so much fun letting go of her inhibitions. Being with a younger man makes her feel so sexy,” reveals a source close to the widow, who performs a sensual routine with Pepe every night in nothing but a nude bodysuit. “You can’t help but notice the chemistry between them on stage — and off!”
When Céline and her new boytoy aren’t on a PDA-filled tour of Paris, they’re sitting front row at Fashion Week or lunching at French eatery LouLou. “She’s even introduced him to her sons [Rene-Charles, 16, and 6-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson] as a friend, of course, out of respect for their father,” says the pal. “Céline never thought she’d find someone after René, but maybe Pepe is her second chance at love.”