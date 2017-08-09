Surgery-Obsessed Kylie Jenner Gets Boob Job

“Kylie’s gone really huge this time. Normally she’d try and do it subtly, but she’s become fixated on becoming the most popular member of her family,” tattles a friend. “And the only way Kylie knows how to do that is to constantly change up her look… and her body.”

“Kylie has copped to lip injections, but she’s had so much more done,” concedes the spy. “She had her nose fixed, Botox, piles of filler in her face, a lift to her upper eyelids and possibly a jaw implant to give her more of a V-shaped chin.”

Now, Kylie’s friends fear she’s hooked. “Changing her face and body isn’t like switching up her hair with a wig — all of these nips and tucks have long-term effects,” chides the pal. “She’s barely legal and looks like she’s in her 30s. But Kylie’s addicted to the rush of attention she gets on social media. That’s all she cares about.”