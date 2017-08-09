Does Prince William STILL See Camilla Parker Bowles As His Father's Other Woman?

“I talk about [Princess Diana] and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers, in their lives,” William revealed in a new documentary about his late mother, pointedly referring to Diana and Carole Middleton, his wife Kate’s mother — not his stepmom.

“Camilla was devastated to hear William say that — she’s very hands-on with his children, even if she’s ‘only’ a step-grandmother,” divulges a palace source. “But Camilla doesn’t realize that William and Harry will always see her as ‘the other woman’ who came between their parents. Will chooses his words carefully, and he meant what he said.”