Kris Jenner Offers Lamar Odom $20M To Scrap His Upcoming Memoir

They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but Kris Jenner’s checkbook just might trump them both. Sources close to the famous family say that the Kardashian matriarch is offering her ex-son-in-law Lamar Odom $20 million dollars to scrap his upcoming memoir — twice his projected payday!
“Lamar could blab about everything from Rob Kardashian’s drug use, to Kim cheating on Reggie Bush with Kanye West, to Khloé’s plastic surgery secrets and even potentially incriminating details about how Kris conducts business,” says a family insider. As such, the Machiavellian momager thinks eight figures is a small price to pay to keep their dynasty from being destroyed, and is hoping that Lamar wants cash more than he wants revenge. “He’s considering Kris’ offer, but no one thinks he’ll take it,” adds the insider. “He knows a tell-all could ruin the Kardashians, but from Lamar’s point of view, they’ve got it coming.”