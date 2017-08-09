Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry's Gift Stuns Peter Facinelli

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry proves critics wrong once again! During an intense reading with Twilight star Peter Facinelli, Tyler connects with one of the actor’s loved ones who has passed on. Peter is unsure about a few details regarding this person’s passing, so he actually calls his mother to confirm what actually happened.

“I’m glad I called my mom because she cleared up a lot and validated a lot of things he said,” Peter admitted.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

