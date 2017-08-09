Demi Moore’s Bid To Land Her Own Reality Show DENIED

Adios, A-list! Once a box-office leading lady, Demi Moore was left red-faced after a bid to land her own reality show fizzled.
“It’s embarrassing,” says a source close to Demi and her daughter Rumer Willis, who was hoping to star in the show alongside her mom and sisters, Tallulah and Scout. “They’ve pitched it to almost every network — nothing. Zero takers.”
Hollywood execs say the ladies lack the drama of the Kardashians or the wholesomeness of the Chrisleys.
“Demi wanted the show to focus on her quest for love and her daughters’ sobriety,” explained a Hollywood insider. “But audiences don’t want to hear about alcoholism and loneliness — it’s depressing and dull.”