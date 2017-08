Demi Moore’s Bid To Land Her Own Reality Show DENIED

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adios, A-list! Once a box-office leading lady, Demi Moore was left red-faced after a bid to land her own reality show fizzled.

“It’s embarrassing,” says a source close to Demi and her daughter Rumer Willis , who was hoping to star in the show alongside her mom and sisters, Tallulah and Scout. “They’ve pitched it to almost every network — nothing. Zero takers.”

Hollywood execs say the ladies lack the drama of the Kardashians or the wholesomeness of the Chrisleys