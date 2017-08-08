The Secret Reason Why Chris Pratt & Anna Faris May Have Split

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation yesterday afternoon but failed to mention the reason why. Here’s everything you need to know on why the celebrity couple may have called it quits.

Since the shocking news, fans have begun pointing fingers at Jennifer Lawrence. One twitter user wrote, “The way Chris Pratt looked at Jennifer Lawrence in interviews… I saw this separation coming.”

While rumors surfaced back in 2016 of a possible romance between the Passengers co-stars, both Pratt and Lawrence completely denied the rumors.

Even Faris herself, who admitted the gossip made her feel “incredibly insecure,” said they were false.

