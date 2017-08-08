'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals Wedding Plans

@therachlindsay Rachel ❤️ my love, my rock!! It's felt like forever, but the wait is finally over!!! 🙏🏼 No longer do I have to hide the fact that you are and always have been the one for me! No longer do I have to keep secret how in love w you I truly am from the rest of the world! Hearing you say "yes" on the top of that castle in Spain was the greatest moment of my life! I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months. Every single day literally gets better and better with you and reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason. We've gone through so much…the ups, the downs, the challenges…but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that's what will continue to carry us through into our future. I can't wait to start our new life together full of fun and adventure! I am so blessed and lucky to have you and I promise to cherish you forever! I love you baby! ❤️😍💍 #whenyouknowyouknow #thebacheloretteabc #bachelornation
Rachel Lindsay‘s fairy tale love story came true last night when Bryan Abalsolo got down on one knee during the Bachelorette finale, but that doesn’t mean they will be tying the knot anytime soon!
The Dallas-based lawyer and her fiancé opened up about their wedding plans during After the Final Rose on Monday, August 7. “She wants to do a winter wedding, and whatever she wants, she gets,” Abasolo told host Chris Harrison.
“We’re not rushing anything,” Lindsay explained. “We just want to build our lives together in a normal sense.”
