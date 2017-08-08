'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals Wedding Plans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rachel Lindsay‘s fairy tale love story came true last night when Bryan Abalsolo got down on one knee during the Bachelorette finale, but that doesn’t mean they will be tying the knot anytime soon!

The Dallas-based lawyer and her fiancé opened up about their wedding plans during After the Final Rose on Monday, August 7. “She wants to do a winter wedding, and whatever she wants, she gets,” Abasolo told host Chris Harrison.

“We’re not rushing anything,” Lindsay explained. “We just want to build our lives together in a normal sense.”

