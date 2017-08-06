Justin Theroux, Jen Aniston Share Rare Anniversary Pic

Don’t let writer, director, and actor Justin Theroux‘s rugged bad boy looks fool you, this guy is all mush–at least when it comes to his wife of two years Jennifer Aniston. The actor posted a darling photo on Instagram Saturday in celebration of the couple’s second wedding anniversary. In the rare candid pic Jen is giving her love a tender kiss on the cheek. The Leftovers star captioned it simply with two emojis; a heart and a peace sign.

🏹…❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The laid back couple met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder. Three years later they were both cast in Wanderlust. Their chemistry was undeniable both onscreen and off. The two went public with their romance in June, 2011 at an MTV Movie Awards afterparty in Los Angeles. Not long after that Justin and Jen moved in together.

In spite of their mega watt stardom the pair managed to keep their relationship fairly low-key, often spotted out and about wearing matching casual outfits. After a European getaway Justin proposed and Jen accepted. US Weekly broke the story that the two postponed their wedding so as not to overlap with the Friends alum’s ex Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s decision to wed.

Rumors flew that the couple was on the outs, but proved to be false when both Jen and Justin continued to publicly gush over each other. After Justin appeared on the cover of Details magazine, the Horrible Bosses actress told Women’s Wear Daily, “He’s just so beautiful and handsome to me, and I love that his eyeballs are so beautifully captured because those eyes just knock me out every day. He just gets better every year.”

On August 5, 2015 the pair wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. Guests including Orlando Bloom, Jimmy Kimmel, Courtney Cox, and Jason Bateman, were told they would be attending a birthday party for Justin and were surprised to learn that they would actually be witnessing the couple’s wedding. Two years later the couple is still going strong. Happy Anniversary Jen and Justin, and many, many more.