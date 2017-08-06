Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual On Social Media

Singer Aaron Carter posted an emotionally charged coming out announcement on social media Saturday with the caption, “You can cut out all the flowers, but you can’t stop the spring from coming.” In his open letter Aaron, 29, confesses that he first found both girls and boys attractive when he was 13. He goes on to say that it wasn’t until he was 17 that he had his first experience with a male.

The brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter explains, “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me.” At the end of the post Aaron quotes Boy George, “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Aaron’s shocking announcement comes just after he exhibited some seriously bizarre behavior on a TMZ tour bus on August 1. After being spotted by the tour guide, Aaron pulled over, boarded the bus, and told passengers that he was coming from having surgery but wanted to say hello. He declined to give any details about what his procedure was for, but did mention that he’d had anesthesia and that he was doing okay.

Less than one week later Aaron posted his stunning open letter on both Twitter and Instagram. His announcement about his bisexuality was met with mixed response. Some fans were quick to show support, while others dissed the former heartthrob, accusing him of being desperate for attention. It is clear that he’s been working hard to get back into the spot light and reclaim some of the fame he enjoyed in his glory days back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

In 2009 the former child star competed on season 9 of Dancing With The Stars, coming in 5th with his partner Karina Smirnoff. In a candid interview on Oprah Winfrey’s Where Are They Now, he confessed that prior to DWTS he was broke and living in his brother Nick’s guesthouse. After being eliminated from DWTS and dealing with his parents’ divorce, Aaron admitted to turning to drugs and alcohol as a way to self-medicate for depression. In 2011 he sought help from the Betty Ford Center. His sister Leslie Carter was less fortunate and died of an overdose in 2012.

Since then he has spent a lot of time in the studio and touring and his 2016 comeback track Fools Gold was met with critical acclaim. It seemed the I Want Candy singer was on the right track, but in June he was hospitalized for exhaustion and just last month he was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of DUI after reportedly driving erratically. The bizarre behavior continued with his impromptu meet-and-greet aboard that TMZ tour bus and Saturday’s revelations about being bisexual. It all leaves fans wondering what’s next for the beleaguered pop star.