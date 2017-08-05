Jessica Alba Claims ‘Amnesia’ Caused Her Pregnancy

On Friday actress Jessica Alba made her first appearance after announcing she and husband film producer Cash Warren are expecting their third child. The 36-year-old revealed to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she has no memory of what things were like when she had her girls. “I remember nothing. I have amnesia about having a baby which is why I allowed this to happen.” This got a big laugh from the studio audience, but the actress insisted, “I don’t remember strollers, diapers, cribs…I don’t remember any of it!” Judging from her growing bump, she’ll be getting a refresher course soon enough!

While Jessica and Cash haven’t come up with a name for their new addition yet, they do have some firm requirements. Because Cash has an unusual name, the pair decided their kids should also have out of the ordinary monikers as well. It has to start with the letter “h,” it has to be a word, and it has to be one or two syllables. Both of their daughters’ names, Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 5, fit the bill perfectly. Jimmy proceeded to try to help the actress come up with a name right there on the spot with no success. Jessica seemed excited by one of his suggestions, “Heart,” but then quickly ruled it out.

Jessica and Cash, who have been married since 2008, have not revealed the baby’s gender, but one thing is obvious. Pregnancy agrees with the Sin City actress. Amnesia aside, the CEO of The Honest Company looks healthy and is positively glowing. The soon to be mom-of-three looked stunning in a flowy black printed mini dress with tall black boots for her Tonight Show appearance and her equally stylish daughters came along for the taping in New York. When asked if her Honor and Haven are excited about the upcoming arrival the actress said, “They’re stoked!”