Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Show Off Dance Moves

Credit: LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award, pose backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Friday and posted an adorable video of her and boyfriend, fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, busting a move. The pair are seen dancing in a hallway, possibly on set at their hit show. Gwen looks as stylish as ever in a red fringed mini dress and tall black boots. Her long platinum blonde locks are pulled back into a sleek pony tail. Blake is wearing a dark button down shirt and jeans. While he may need to step up his fashion game his dance moves are on point.

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The two are rocking out, smiling, laughing, and looking very much in love. Gwen and Blake met when the No Doubt singer joined the cast of The Voice. Both coaches marriages were falling apart right around the same time. Blake and ex-wife Miranda Lambert quietly ended their four year marriage on July 20, 2015. A few weeks later on August 3, 2015 Gwen and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale announced they too were splitting after 13 years of marriage. The rockers have three children together, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Gwen has said that the show kept her going through what was a very sad summer. But it was most likely one co-star in particular, who helped the Used to Love You singer heal her broken heart. Blake and Gwen began a close friendship and supported each other through their respective divorces. By October rumors were flying that the friendship had blossomed into a romance. The couple was spotted together at Maroon Five singer Adam Levine‘s Halloween party. In November a rep for Blake confirmed that the two were dating.

They’ve been one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples ever since. They even teamed up on a country duet, Go Ahead and Break My Heart, a song that seemed to sum up what they’d both been through. Fans ate it up and have been waiting patiently for a second collaboration. The wait may be over. It’s rumored that the couple are working on a Christmas song together that will be released this year.