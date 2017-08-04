NBC Scrambles As Megyn Kelly Ratings Continue To Decline

How the mighty have fallen. Ratings for Megyn Kelly’s newsmagazine show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, have steadily declined since its premiere on June 4 — to the point where the July 16 episode drew only 3.1 million viewers, half the audience that watched her debut. And with her 9 a.m. talk show set to launch Sept. 25, sources say NBC execs are quaking in their boots. After hiring the newscaster away from Fox for a reported $17.5 million a year, “they were expecting fireworks,” says an insider. But even her controversial interview with Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones lost out to a rerun of 60 Minutes. Now, says the insider, NBC is scrambling to figure out what needs fixing. “They’re hoping they haven’t made a huge mistake,” says the source.