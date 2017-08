Naomi Watts & Costar Billy Crudup Take On-Screen Love Off-Screen

Netflix’s drama series Gypsy, have struck up a real-life romance! The twosome recently went public with their relationship, spotted walking hand in hand in New York City the weekend of July 15 and later laughing together over lunch. “Their chemistry is undeniable — it’s why they’ve got a hit show on their hands,” shares a source. “There was a spark the moment they started running lines.” Art is imitating life for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup : the stars, who play husband and wife on’s drama series, have struck up a real-life romance! The twosome recently went public with their relationship, spotted walking hand in hand in New York City the weekend of July 15 and later laughing together over lunch. “Their chemistry is undeniable — it’s why they’ve got a hit show on their hands,” shares a source. “There was a spark the moment they started running lines.”

Wet Hot American Summer and “Billy was always a welcome guest at Naomi and Liev’s home,” even hanging out with the couple’s two sons, Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 8, at times. “But there are no hard feelings. When Liev found out, he wasn’t that surprised. They always got on so well together.” Things heated up quickly between the pair, who have known each other “for the better part of a decade” due to Billy’s friendship with Naomi’s former love of 11 years, Liev Schreiber . According to the source, Liev and Billy, 49, have kept in touch since their involvement in the 2001 comedyand “Billy was always a welcome guest at Naomi and Liev’s home,” even hanging out with the couple’s two sons, Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 8, at times. “But there are no hard feelings. When Liev found out, he wasn’t that surprised. They always got on so well together.”