Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom’s Desperate Attempt To Get Back On TV

Lamar Odom is still trying to trade on the Kardashian name. A source tells Star that the former NBA star, whose divorce from Khloé was finalized in December, is desperate to get back on TV but has been told it’s a no-go without the Kardashian connection. So his latest pitch, according to the insider, is to do a show with some of the family’s other former flames — and he’s already approached Kim’s second husband, Kris Humphries, Kylie’s ex Tyga and Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. “They would talk about what it’s like living in the chaos that those women create,” says the source. But at least one person is not on board: Kris Jenner has gotten wind of the idea and told E! not to move ahead, the insider says: “She wishes Lamar the best, but a show about her daughters’ exes complaining? No way.” C’mon, Kris — sounds like a hit to us!