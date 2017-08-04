Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready To Start A Family!

First comes love, then comes…playing house? Khloé Kardashian and her NBA star beau, Tristan Thompson, were spotted checking out homes in the Bel Air and Studio City sections of Los Angeles on July 19, and sources say the couple are ready to move in together! Khloé already has a house in the suburb of Calabasas, but the duo are hoping to lock down a more centrally located pad that they can call their own.

“Khloé is head over heels for Tristan,” says an insider, “and he’s totally smitten as well. Living together is a big move, but it feels like the right time to make it.”

SOLID AS A ROCK

In fact, the loved-up pair have been going strong for nearly a year and are only appearing to grow closer. Tristan, 26, threw Khloé a surprise 33rd birthday party in June — sources said at the time that he planned it himself down to the last detail — and Khloé, who traveled the country to attend tons of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward’s games last season, has publicly stated that she would marry him if he proposed. “[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” gushed the reality star, whose divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized in December.

Children are also on their radar, and Khloé is unconcerned with the fact that Tristan already shares a son, born in December, with his ex‑girlfriend, Jordan Craig. “I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloé has said.

Certainly, the types of homes they’re looking at would accommodate a family. One $9 million mansion (pictured) is more than 9,700 square feet, with six bedrooms, 8 1/2 baths, a gym, sauna, basketball court and putting green! And while they reportedly want a rental to start, if all goes well, they could be putting down more permanent roots soon. Says the insider, “Khloé has never felt this happy and secure with a man.”