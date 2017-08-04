Katy Perry Ready To Have A Child —Boyfriend Or Not!

She may not have a man, but when the time comes, sources say, Katy Perry won’t let that stand in the way of having a baby. “Katy knows she would make a great mom,” says an insider. “She’s been telling friends that in a few years she’ll be ready for children — and while she’d love to be married to Mr. Right as well, she would have no problem going it alone.” The source adds that Katy, 32, wanted to have kids with her ex-husband, Russell Brand, but “her career was taking off and she was inclined to wait a bit.” She’s since been on a romantic roller coaster with John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, “but she says if she hasn’t found lasting love by 35, she’ll be just fine as a single mom,” says the insider. “Plus, she has plenty of male friends who could step in for daddy duty as needed. There’s no question, she’ll make it work.”