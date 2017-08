Credit: AG_159010 - - *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Farrah Abraham cozies up to her ex Simon Saran for a romantic day on the ice for some ice skating. Although the two were rumored to have split for good, it looks like they have rekindled their romance for the holidays as they are seen holding hands, smiling and laughing, and taking selfies together on the cool Winter day. AKM-GSI 22 DECEMBER 2016To License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com or Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com