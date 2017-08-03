'RHONY' Luann de Lesseps’ Announces She Is Divorcing Tom D’Agostino Via Twitter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luann de Lesseps’ announced on Twitter Thursday, August 3, 2017 that her and husband Tom D’Agostino are getting a divorce.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time,” The Real Housewives of New York star tweeted.

This comes on the heels of reports that the RHONY newlyweds were involved in a public fight at a restaurant which resulted in her slapping him!

As Star previously reported, the reality star was too embarrassed to call off the wedding in January after Bethenny Frankel revealed that Tom, 50, had cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend.