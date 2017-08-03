Inside Church Secretary Jessica Hahn’s Horrifying Hotel Room Rape

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Speaking of her controversial sex scandal with televangelist Jim Bakker, church secretary Jessica Hahn claimed that Preacher John Wesley Fletcher was the one who first led her to perverted Bakker.

Alleged family friend Fletcher reportedly brought the 21-year-old New Yorker Florida in order to meet Bakker ad help out in the church.

Hahn claimed that he checked her in at the Sheraton hotel in Clearwater Beach to meet the known televangelist. He allegedly gave her a glass of red wine after which she “felt drugged,” according to Crime Reporter Steve Helling.

She later claimed that the men had raped her for “about 15 minutes.”

Fletcher denied having forced himself on the young woman, saying that her claims were only “half-truths.”

As Radar reported, the scandal led Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye’s Praise The Lord Network and empire to a tragic downfall.

