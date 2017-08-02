Owen Wilson Is Ready To Propose To His Lingerie Model Girlfriend

Scarlett Benchley, 25. But there could be a hitch in the hitch: personal trainers Jade Duell and Caroline Lindqvist — Owen’s ex-girlfriends and the mothers of his two sons — aren’t on board with letting their offspring hang with the stepmom-to-be! RULE No. 1: Crashers take care of their own. Owen Wilson is ready to propose to his girlfriend of one year, lingerie model, 25. But there could be a hitch in the hitch: personal trainersand— Owen’s ex-girlfriends and the mothers of his two sons — aren’t on board with letting their offspring hang with the stepmom-to-be!

“Owen never wanted to settle down before he met Scarlett,” a source close to the 48-year-old actor tells Star. “It seems something changed. He’s already talking about having more kids with Scarlett and even introduced her to his 6-year-old son, Ford” — which, apparently, did not sit well with the boy’s mom. “Those visits came to an abrupt end when Jade found out about them,” the insider reveals. “I think it’s strictly because of jealousy.” (A rep for Wilson denies Star’s story.)