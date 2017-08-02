Michelle Williams Introduces Her New Man To Her Daughter

Now, that’s amore! Michelle Williams was spotted kissing a handsome new mystery man on July 15 during a trip to the Campo de’ Fiori street market in Rome with her daughter, Matilda Ledger, 11. “They looked just like a family,” a spy tells Star. “At one point, he must’ve cracked a joke because Matilda started laughing and playfully punched him.” But Rome wasn’t built in a day — and neither was this romance. “Michelle must be crazy about him,” muses a source, who suspects the 36-year-old actress secretly began dating her new beau months ago. “Otherwise, she never would’ve introduced him to Matilda.”