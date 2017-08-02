Camille Grammer Ditches Louis Vuitton Belt At TSA Checkpoint

Camille Grammer has plenty of baggage and didn’t seem to mind leaving some — like a $385 Louis Vuitton belt — behind at airport security!
“Camille was probably 10 feet from the checkpoint when she realized she left her belt in a bin,” reports a witness in Las Vegas, where Camille was traveling with her new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Teddi Jo Mellencamp. “Instead of taking two seconds to go get it, she literally just shrugged and said to Teddi, ‘Oh, I haven’t got time, it doesn’t matter,’ and just walked away. This woman clearly has more money than sense!”
Hey, one woman’s trash is a TSA agent’s treasure!