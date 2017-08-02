The Beyhive Accuses Madame Tussauds Of Whitewashing

Madame Tussauds proudly touted the latest superstar to join its NYC location, tweeting: “ POPULAR tourist attractionproudly touted the latest superstar to join its NYC location, tweeting: “ Beyoncé is back!” No way they were prepared for the outraged reaction fans shot back!

Beyhive insisted that the statue’s complexion was way off. “Something’s not qwhite right!” quipped one post. “Somebody should lose their job for this!” grumbled another. Beyond the hue brouhaha, folks complained that the figure better resembled Mariah Carey, Horrified members of theinsisted that the statue’s complexion was way off. “Something’s not qwhite right!” quipped one post. “Somebody should lose their job for this!” grumbled another. Beyond the hue brouhaha, folks complained that the figure better resembled Lindsay Lohan Kesha and Kate Hudson among others.

But the museum defends its work: “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures.”

“Tussauds’ Beyoncé may still become a big draw,” says a source. “But the ‘tone’ of the comments clearly shows not everyone is happy with the display!”