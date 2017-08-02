Aaron Carter Refuses To Take Blame For Continual Downward Spiral

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former child star Aaron Carter is fighting claims he’s gone off the rails after being arrested for DUI and possession in Georgia on July 15. In a tearful and bizarre interview three days later, the 29-year-old insisted he was targeted because of his celebrity status and blamed everything from an eating disorder to 9/11-related PTSD for his litany of issues — which also seem to include some serious financial trouble: Hours before he failed a field sobriety test, he was nearly arrested at a Walmart auto shop after his credit card was declined.

“The manager was worried he’d just drive off, so they called the cops,” says a witness. Luckily, a fan stepped up to foot the $110 bill in exchange for a selfie with the former teen heartthrob, who went to rehab in 2009 and filed for bankruptcy in 2013. And according to his inner circle, Aaron’s problems are far from over

“Aaron is a very angry man,” says a friend. “He’s gone from topping the charts to performing in malls. His life is not where he wants it to be.”