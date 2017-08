Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shannon Beador has been open about her struggle with weight this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County and last night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen she revealed she’s getting her life back on track.

Shannon has been working with a trainer and has already lost 15 pounds! She admitted she’s cut out alcohol and has been making healthier food choices plus hitting the gym.

