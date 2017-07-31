'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry Gets 'Chills' From Session With Brett Eldredge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler Henry is Hollywood’s most in-demand medium and keeps stunning his celebrity clients with unbelievable readings full of emotion and detail. He sat down with singer-songwriter, Brett Eldredge, and connected with his grandfather who passed away.

“I have the chills. That’s how strong of a man this is. I like that,” Tyler explains as he keeps seeing images of cars and flat tires.

Brett, clearly blown away admitted at the end of the session: “I’m shocked. [It’s] pretty amazing.”

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!