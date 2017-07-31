Summer Shopping List

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PRINTED MAXIS

Pick a floor-length floral frock to give a boost of romance to any occasion.

Emily Ratajkowski embraced effortless style in a long silk Attico dress.

Wilfred for Aritzia Effet Dress, $195, aritzia.com; Misa Los Angeles Valeria Dress, $370, misalosangeles.com; Endless Summer Lindsay Wrap Dress, $179, shopendlesssummer.com

GOLD JEWELRY

Add a touch of shimmer by wearing delicate pieces.

Paxmonde Equality Earrings, $40, paxmonde.com; Adorn512 Hammered Initial Rings, $58 each, adorn512.com

BRIGHT WHITES

Show off sun-kissed skin in the season’s freshest color.

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the Alice + Olivia x Jose Cuervo capsule collection dressed in the brand’s Harmony Drapey slip dress.

Thalia Sodi for Macy’s Cold Shoulder Necklace Dress, $90, macys.com; Old Navy Stay-White Micro Flare Jean, $50, oldnavy.com

POOL SLIDES

Slip into a pair of bright, water-resistant shoes for both the beach and the boardwalk.

Vince Westcoast Rubber Slide, $95, vince.com; Vans x Cultivate Hawaii Slide-On, $32, vans.com; South Parade Watermelon Slides, $85, shopbop.com; Tory Sport Bubble Slide Sandals, $80, torysport.com

STRAW HATS

Shield yourself from harsh rays with a sun-protecting hat that radiates style.

Alessandra Ambrosio hides under a chic hat at the beach.

Kate Spade New York Winking Cloche, $78, katespade.com; Sunday Afternoons Excursion Hat with UPF 50+, $42, sundayafternoons.com; Eugenia Kim Sunny – You’re Blocking My Sun, $495, eugeniakim.com