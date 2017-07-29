LeAnn Rimes Reveals Short ‘Do, Hints At Life Changes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeAnn Rimes, 34, took to social media Friday to debut a shorter, lighter haircut and to give her fans some hints about possible life changes to come. The singer added a caption to her Instagram pic, quoting the legendary fashion icon Coco Chanel saying, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life – Coco Chanel.”

LeAnn added a personal message to the caption, “Right on Coco! Loving the newness @mateosifuentes thank you! It was time to feel a bit lighter on the outside to match what I feel on the inside. #summertime #newhair #shorthairdontcare #lighter”

A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life – Coco Chanel Right on Coco! Loving the newness ❤️ @mateo_sifuentes thank you! It was time to feel a bit lighter on the outside to match what I feel on the inside. #summertime #newhair #shorthairdontcare #lighter A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

It’s not clear what the life changes Leann alluded to entail. Could it be something to do with the longstanding drama between her and 44-year-old husband Eddie Cibrian’s ex-wife Brandi Glanville? Time will tell.

Mateo Sifuentes, LeAnn’s hair stylist, also posted a photo to his Instagram account, praising the Love is Love is Love singer for her bold new look. “Guys, she has never been this short since I’ve known her. Proud of her for just going for it! Comfort zone? Nah, we’re good.”