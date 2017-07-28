Zayn Malik Is Ready To Propose — But Do Gigi's Parents Approve?

Gigi Hadid may soon be strutting her stuff down the aisle instead of the runway! According to an insider, her boyfriend of almost two years, Zayn Malik, 24, wants to pop the question — though not until he gets the seal of approval from the 22-year-old model’s parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. “Zayn is worried they’ll say no, since he’s had a failed engagement before, but he knows it’s the proper thing to do,” says the insider. “He wants to propose by the end of the summer, so he’s been trying to work out a time to see Mohamed, but it’s proved harder than he anticipated. It’s really adding to his nerves!”