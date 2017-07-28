Tamron's Revenge! Hall Faces Off With Megyn Kelly

You can’t keep a good woman down! After the hour she cohosted on Today was axed in February to make room for new hire Megyn Kelly, Tamron Hall chose to leave NBC News entirely, much to her many fans’ dismay. “Thank y’all for all the love and support,” she posted on Feb. 2. Now comes word that the veteran news personality will anchor and executive produce her own daytime talk show for Weinstein Television, tackling current events, human interest stories and celebrity interviews in front of a live studio audience. “When the right call comes #grateful,” Tamron captioned the news on her Instagram page. “This will be an amazing showcase for Tamron,” an insider says of the project, which is not yet scheduled on a network. “She’s beyond thrilled!”