Priyanka Chopra ‘Alienating Herself’ On The Set Of Her Latest Project

Life is no longer a beach for Priyanka Chopra. A source on the set of A Kid Like Jake, the indie drama the actress is shooting now, says she misses her “fun” Baywatch costars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, and she’s so bored she spends much of her time on her phone. “There’s no one for Priyanka to flirt with,” says the insider, “so she’s alienating herself from the cast, especially Claire Danes, who has no time for goofing off.” The Quantico star may be “getting the job done,” the source adds, “but she’s not exuding a lot of passion. And everyone’s tired of hearing her go on about how great Baywatch was. They just switch off when she brings it up.”