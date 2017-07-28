Inside The Over-The-Top Luxurious Life Of Ricky Martin's Twins

Party at the Martins’! Sources say Ricky Martin’s 8-year-old sons, Valentino and Matteo, are livin’ la vida loca when their friends visit the family’s L.A. mansion, as Dad regularly shells out big bucks for extravagant entertainment. “He thinks nothing of bringing in caterers, performers or video game trucks for an afternoon,” an insider tells OK!. “He drops thousands on each playdate.” Because his boys are homeschooled and spend a lot of time on the road with him, “Ricky makes sure they have a great social life when there’s a gap in his schedule,” adds the source. “He invites all the neighborhood kids — in fact, the more the merrier. Ricky’s a big kid at heart, so he’s happy to join in the fun!”