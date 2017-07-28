Hilary Duff & Her Businessman BF Are 'Moving Quickly!'

Things are going just swimmingly for Hilary Duff. The 29-year-old Younger star was spotted surfing and flirting away the afternoon of July 8 in the Malibu waves with her new beau, 33-year-old businessman Ely Sandvik. “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months and are totally smitten, so they decided to go public,” says an insider, who notes that the divorcée met the Los Angeles–based SOLr Energy Consulting CEO through a mutual friend. “Hilary’s been telling everyone that this guy is the real deal.” Though Hilary’s 5-year-old son, Luca (with ex-husband Mike Comrie), didn’t tag along on their outing, the source predicts Ely will meet him sooner rather than later. “Things are moving extremely quickly between them,” shares the insider. “Hilary says she’s never felt such an instant connection with someone. He adores her too, and treats her like a princess.” Sounds like a true Cinderella story!