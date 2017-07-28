Beyoncé Threatening To Take Legal Action Against Her Own Dad!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the world’s most fiercely private and image-conscious couples, so one would think that her father, Mathew Knowles, would steer clear of announcing any news about them. But there he was on social media on June 18, the first to confirm the birth of their twins (a fact Jay and Bey still haven’t officially acknowledged). “He did it to boost his Twitter followers,” a source says about Mathew, who was his daughter’s manager until she fired him in 2011. Mathew followed up by saying that twins run in the family, “and Beyoncé should be proud of that.” Says the source: “It’s ridiculous because he knows she was having fertility treatments. Now she’s telling him that if he mentions her again on social media, she’ll take legal action!”